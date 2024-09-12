Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee

Panasonic has announced to end of its 37-year-old partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Both have agreed to not extend their Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme agreement after the expiration of the current contract term at the end of December 2024.

The Panasonic Group first became an official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games in 1987 and expanded its partnership to the Paralympic Games from 2014 onward. As an Official Worldwide Partner, the Panasonic Group has supported the Games with its technologies, products, and services.

The decision to end the sponsorship has been made as the Group continually reviews how sponsorship should evolve with broader management considerations, it said in the official statement.

"As a result of this review, and after extensive consultation with the IOC, the parties agreed to refrain from renewing the Olympic and Paralympic Partner Agreement," it added.

IOC President Thomas Bach, said “The IOC understands and fully respects that the Panasonic Group has to adapt its business strategy. Therefore, this partnership is ending in a respectful and friendly way. The IOC would like to thank Panasonic and its Group CEO Yuki Kusumi, for over four decades of close partnership. Panasonic was a founding member of the Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme and has been a great support to Olympic Games’ organisers, National Olympic Committees and athletes around the world. The appreciation of the IOC for Panasonic will continue.”