            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • panasonic-to-end-37-year-partnership-with-international-olympic-committee-42067

      Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee

      Panasonic has agreed not to extend the agreement after the expiration of the current contract term at the end of December 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 12, 2024 9:33 AM
      Panasonic to end 37 year partnership with International Olympic Committee
      Panasonic is one of the 15 top sponsors of the International Olympic Committee. (Representative Image: Jametlene Reskp via Unsplash)

      Panasonic has announced to end of its 37-year-old partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Both have agreed to not extend their Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme agreement after the expiration of the current contract term at the end of December 2024.

      The Panasonic Group first became an official Worldwide Partner of the Olympic Games in 1987 and expanded its partnership to the Paralympic Games from 2014 onward. As an Official Worldwide Partner, the Panasonic Group has supported the Games with its technologies, products, and services.

      The decision to end the sponsorship has been made as the Group continually reviews how sponsorship should evolve with broader management considerations, it said in the official statement.

      "As a result of this review, and after extensive consultation with the IOC, the parties agreed to refrain from renewing the Olympic and Paralympic Partner Agreement," it added.

      IOC President Thomas Bach, said “The IOC understands and fully respects that the Panasonic Group has to adapt its business strategy. Therefore, this partnership is ending in a respectful and friendly way. The IOC would like to thank Panasonic and its Group CEO Yuki Kusumi, for over four decades of close partnership. Panasonic was a founding member of the Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme and has been a great support to Olympic Games’ organisers, National Olympic Committees and athletes around the world. The appreciation of the IOC for Panasonic will continue.”

      Panasonic Group CEO Yuki Kusumi said, “Over the past 37 years, we have gained many valuable experiences through our TOP sponsorship activities and deepened our bonds with sports fans and athletes around the world. We would like to express our gratitude to President Bach and the IOC, who have been our partners over the years in building a better world through sport. We are very honored to have supported the world's premier sporting event once again this year in Paris with the Group's cutting-edge technology, products, management personnel and other operational services.”


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 12, 2024 9:33 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Meet the female trailblazers at the top of the world's most famous ad agency - Ogilvy

      Meet the female trailblazers at the top of the world's most famous ad agency - Ogilvy

      How it Works

      EU regulators to probe Google over its AI model, raises privacy concerns

      EU regulators to probe Google over its AI model, raises privacy concerns

      Advertising

      Google faces new antitrust battle over advertising tech monopoly

      Google faces new antitrust battle over advertising tech monopoly

      Advertising

      ISA rolls out Media Charter for digital ad ecosystem to address ad fraud, first-party data, brand safety

      ISA rolls out Media Charter for digital ad ecosystem to address ad fraud, first-party data, brand safety

      Advertising

      Behind Motilal Oswal’s new research-backed investing campaign

      Behind Motilal Oswal’s new research-backed investing campaign

      Advertising

      Modak searches surged to 125,000 on Zomato; Swiggy delivers festive cheer with modak dispenser

      Modak searches surged to 125,000 on Zomato; Swiggy delivers festive cheer with modak dispenser

      Advertising

      EXCLUSIVE: PKL promoting offshore betting, gambling firms; RMG players complain to MIB

      EXCLUSIVE: PKL promoting offshore betting, gambling firms; RMG players complain to MIB