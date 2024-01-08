Park Avenue and KamaSutra reported double-digit volume growth for GCPL: 3Q FY24 Update

In its quarterly update, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) stated, in India, the operating environment continues to remain similar to Q2. Despite this, the FMCG company's organic business delivered steady underlying volume growth of mid-single digit. Growth was broad-based across both Home Care and Personal Care. Park Avenue and KamaSutra brands continue to perform well and are on track to achieve full-year ambition. Reported volume growth continues to be double digit, the company stated in the update Globally, GCPL's Indonesia business continues to deliver compelling performance, with close to double digit volume growth and high-single digit constant currency sales growth. The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business had a flattish to mild decline in volume growth. This was driven by trade destocking in geographies that the company plans to restructure in Q4. Although it sustained double-digit constant currency sales growth, the impact of the Naira devaluation will result in high-single digit sales decline.