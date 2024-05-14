            

      Patanjali misleading ads case: SC reserves order in contempt plea

      Ramdev and Balakrishna asked the SC for time to file affidavit regarding steps taken to recall advertisement for medicines for which the company’s license was revoked. The SC granted them a period of three weeks.

      By  Storyboard18May 14, 2024 11:51 AM
      The Supreme Court exempted Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna from making a personal appearance in the court.

      During the hearing of Patanjali Ayurved’s misleading ads case on May 14, the Supreme Court exempted Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna from making a personal appearance in the court.

      Additionally, the Court reserved judgement in the contempt cases. It asked Ramdev to use his clout positively.

      On April 30, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved to file the original page of the newspaper that contains the unqualified public apology for violating the orders of the court. The Registry has been informed to take it into record, once filed.

      A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned Patanjali’s lawyers for not filing the original copies of the apology before the court. The SC had previously asked them to file the original papers of the apology which the court said was not done.

      Patanjali Ayurved informed the court that due to the sheer volume of apologies issued across 322 newspapers, filing the original pages would have been cumbersome.

      The SC also said that there has been an improvement in the attitude of Patanjali’s management. “There has been a marked improvement. There was only Patanjali earlier, now there are names. We appreciate that. They have understood,” said the SC.


      First Published on May 14, 2024 11:48 AM

