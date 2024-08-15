PM Modi acknowledges game devs, ignores RMG players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, urged India’s young generation to concentrate on creating world-class products such as semiconductors and gaming experiences. He emphasised the nation’s skill and potential to emerge as a global frontrunner in these fast-evolving industries.

However, it should be noted that there was no respite given to Real Money Gaming players in the market. After the finance budget, this is a secondary blow to RMG players, as they have been ignored in the gaming space. There is a lot of rejoice in gaming developer ecosystem and are for now acknowledging government’s effort towards game development.

Harish Chengaiah, Founder of Outlier Games, "We welcome Modi's statement. We as game developers are willing to want to grow India's gaming economy. For now it should be noted that gaming holds a very huge potential in export."

In his speech, the Prime Minister Modi said, “There should be a shift from manufacturing to design. “We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal.”

Talking about India’s efforts to become a global leader in semiconductor production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when we used to import mobile phones but today, we have created a manufacturing ecosystem in the country and India has emerged as a big manufacturing hub.”

PM Modi noted that the country is currently training a skilled workforce of nearly 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Asserting that those who create and produce games are largely foreigners, he said that he sees that a huge market has emerged in the world of gaming. "India has a rich heritage, and we can bring talent into the gaming world. We should attract everyone to our gaming sector, and I want Indian children and youth to lead the gaming industry," Modi said.