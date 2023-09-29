Reliance Retail's Tira opens its store in Hyderabad

Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, announces the opening of its very first store in Hyderabad. Building on the success of its stores in Mumbai at Jio World Drive and Infinity Mall Malad, which launched earlier this year, the brand’s newly launched Hyderabad store is strategically located in the city’s Sarath City Mall. This marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey and is a testament to its commitment to bring forth the finest beauty products and experiences to the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

Tira offers a strong curation of global and homegrown beauty brands for the new era of customers and with a vision of providing an elevated shopping experience.

There are several delight touchpoints a customer experiences upon visiting a Tira store. The most popular is the vending machine that dispenses beauty treats and samples for every customer to take home. Specially curated “Tira Signature Looks” have garnered high interest from customers, who can also avail their favourite complimentary glam look by our highly skilled beauty advisors.

Dedicated gifting stations with an engraving machine helps customers personalise their purchases and make gifting a bit more special. The store incorporates innovative elements such as the 'Fragrance Finder,' which is one of its kind in a retail environment and a tool designed to assist customers in selecting perfumes based on categorized fragrance notes.

Tira's Hyderabad store aspires to revolutionize the beauty retail experience, offering an interactive and tech-driven ambiance for customers to explore and embrace their unique beauty preferences. As Tira continuously reimagines the beauty retail landscape, it paves the way for an inclusive and empowering beauty journey for all beauty enthusiasts.

Tira has recently unveiled its inaugural high-impact 360-degree campaign, titled 'For Every You,' featuring iconic personalities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan. This campaign pays homage to the diverse roles, emotions, and moods that individuals encounter, with the goal of inspiring self- expression and encouraging individuals to embrace and express their true selves, regardless of where they stand on their beauty discovery journey.