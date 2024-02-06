Some foreign media organisations are working with anti-India bias: Anurag Thakur

Fake news, paid news and clickbait news are all growing concerns for not just the government but also the sanctity of credible news media in the country, said Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India at the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave and Awards 2024.

“Responsible and fair and balanced journalism should be practiced but unfortunately some foreign media organisations are working with anti-India bias. Fabricated reports come out of these media houses who malign the country’s image as well as the image of credible media in the country They must be identified and called out,” said Thakur.

“Upholding responsible, fair, and balanced journalism is paramount. Our party which is the Bharatiya Janata Party upholds freedom of speech and the press autonomy and will continue to support it in the years to come but journalists should focus on conveying news rather than creating it,” he added.

“The advent of digital platforms in India has facilitated the global dissemination of news about the nation's progress. This should continue. Healthy discussions and debates are always encouraged and while differing opinions may exist, reporting should consistently adhere to fairness,” Thakur said.