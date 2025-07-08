FSSAI invites fresh nominations for key posts in Food Authority ahead of term expiry in December

In a move to strengthen India’s top food regulatory body with diverse and competent representation, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited nominations for part-time members of the Food Authority under Section 5 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The current term of several non-ex officio members ends in December this year, prompting a fresh round of selections across various sectors.

The FSSAI, in its circular dated July 7, has called for applications from eligible individuals representing key stakeholder groups, ranging from food industry representatives (including one from small-scale industries), consumer organizations, eminent food technologists and scientists, state and Union Territory nominees, farmers’ organizations, and retailers’ associations.

These members are appointed for a term of three years on a rotational basis. The appointment process, governed by Section 5(1) of the Act, ensures balanced representation within the 22-member Food Authority, which also includes seven ex-officio members from various ministries not below the rank of Joint Secretary. To encourage inclusivity, FSSAI reiterated its commitment to maintaining the statutory requirement of having at least one-third of the Authority’s members as women and encouraged nominations accordingly.

Those appointed will receive a sitting fee of Rs 7,500 per meeting day, along with reimbursement of travel and subsistence expenses. The circular emphasizes that nominations must demonstrate high standards of professional competence, relevant domain expertise, and ensure geographic diversity across India.

Interested individuals and organizations must submit their nominations in the prescribed format along with a detailed resume by July 15, 2025.