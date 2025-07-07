EXCLUSIVE: Ishan Chatterjee to succeed Sanjog Gupta as CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar

Ishan Chatterjee, currently serving as Chief Business Officer – Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator at JioStar, is set to succeed Sanjog Gupta as CEO of Sports, JioStar, Storyboard18 has learned from sources. Gupta is set to join the International Cricket Council (ICC) as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the departure of Geoff Allardice.

With over 20 years of experience across business and revenue roles, Chatterjee brings deep expertise in scaling digital platforms and driving strategic growth. He joined JioStar in September 2024. Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of YouTube India, a role he took on after joining YouTube in 2018 as Director of Product Partnerships for APAC Emerging Markets.

Earlier in his career, Chatterjee was based in London as Director of Google Play for the EMEA region. Over his 13-year tenure at Google, he held several leadership roles across EMEA and APAC, contributing to the company’s growth across multiple international markets.

He began his professional journey at Hindustan Unilever Limited in 2003 as an Area Sales & Customer Manager in the Home and Personal Care division, before moving on to McKinsey & Company.

In his current role, Chatterjee leads the overall monetization strategy and revenue growth for JioHotstar. He oversees key business areas such as sports and small and medium businesses, while also driving the growth of JioStar’s creator ecosystem - building a new revenue stream and transforming the platform into a vibrant hub for content and commerce.