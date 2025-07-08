MS Dhoni emerges as a relentless investor in startup landscape

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 44 on July 7, but the celebrated cricketer, known for his unflappable demeanor on the field, is charting a formidable second innings off it — as a prolific investor across India’s evolving startup ecosystem.

During his captaincy, India lifted seven trophies, including the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Under his leadership, the Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League title five times, cementing his reputation as one of cricket’s most successful leaders.

Now, with a reported net worth of 1,000 crore rupees as of 2025, Dhoni is leveraging his brand power, valued at 803 crore rupees, to expand his business footprint. Once among the highest-paid players in the IPL, with salaries peaking at 15 crore rupees, Dhoni was retained this season by CSK at 4 crore rupees, highlighting his enduring value despite the passage of time.

Dhoni’s portfolio is as diverse as his cricketing shots. He owns the footwear brand Seven, founded in 2016, and Sportsfit World, a fitness chain operating over 200 gyms. His hospitality venture includes Hotel Mahi Residency in Ranchi, while his sports investments span co-ownership stakes in Chennaiy in FC, Ranchi Rays, and Mahi Racing Team India.

Recently, Dhoni filed to trademark “Captain Cool,” a nod to his enduring image. His investment strategy blends personal branding with early-stage bets across mobility, fitness, technology, and consumer products.

Here is a look at some of his key investments:

EMotorad: In 2023, Dhoni took an equity stake in the Pune-based electric bicycle startup, also becoming its brand ambassador.

Garuda Aerospace: After first investing in the drone manufacturer in 2022, Dhoni expanded his stake in 2024 with a 1.1 percent holding ahead of its planned IPO.

Tagda Raho: A Bengaluru-based fitness startup promoting traditional Indian workouts, where Dhoni invested in 2023.

CARS24: Dhoni became an investor and ambassador for the used-car marketplace in 2019.

7InkBrews: In 2021, he joined the Mumbai-based food and beverage startup, which markets Copter7 chocolates and beverages inspired by his signature “helicopter shot.”

HomeLane: Dhoni took a stake in the home interiors company in 2021 and increased his investment in early 2024.

Shaka Harry: He invested in the plant-based protein brand in 2022, aligning with the broader shift toward sustainable consumption.

Rigi: The cricketer backed the content creator monetization platform in 2023.

Khatabook: Dhoni invested in and endorsed the fintech startup in 2020.

Amrapali Group: Dhoni’s earlier endorsement deal with the now-defunct real estate group ended in litigation over unpaid dues, reflecting the complexities of celebrity-backed deals.

Through his family office, Dhoni has also executed several strategic investments:

BluSmart Mobility: In 2024, he invested in the EV ride-hailing startup during a $24 million pre-Series B round.

SILA Group: Dhoni’s family office invested in the real estate services platform to support its expansion in India’s property market.

Centricity: In 2024, Dhoni participated in a $20 million seed round in the wealth management startup founded by former senior bankers.