Staff shortage at Akashvani hurting programme quality: Parliamentary Panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Communications Technology has raised serious concerns over the acute shortage of staff at All India Radio (Akashvani), warning that the crisis is directly affecting the quality and functioning of its programmes.

In its latest report, the committee, chaired by Lok Sabha MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, observed that staffing issues are prevalent across all cadres, wings, and Kendras of Akashvani. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in its submission to the committee, acknowledged the problem and stated that officials are being engaged on short-term contracts to temporarily bridge the gap.

The committee emphasized that the persistent manpower crunch is undermining the broadcaster’s ability to deliver quality programming and fulfill its public service mandate.

The committee stated, “In the light of the poor condition of staff management in Akashvani, the Committee do opine that it should be taken up with the DoPT for bridging the gap of recruitment that is adversely affecting the functioning of Akashvani and resultantly the quality of its programmes."

The panel also asked the Ministry to provide details on the outcome of a September 2022 request for financial support that was submitted to the concerned department, intended to initiate the hiring process for essential positions.

In its response, the Ministry informed the committee that a Prasar Bharati Recruitment Board has been set up to fill vacant posts in Akashvani and Doordarshan through Direct Recruitment, Departmental Examinations, or Deputations, in accordance with existing rules.

Additionally, the government revealed that a Human Resource Transformation exercise is currently in progress to assess staffing needs, streamline recruitment, and propose a balanced mix of full-time and contractual roles aligned with the future structure of Prasar Bharati.

Ministry stated that, "To assess optimal number of posts in various streams and levels as per the current and future requirement of Prasar Bharati, the exercise of HR Transformation is underway. This exercise will also assess and prescribe modalities for roping in specialists on contract for new roles, where internal expertise are not available, in line with the proposed structural changes and to build an effective mix of full time and contractual manpower. Only on conclusion and acceptance of the recommendations of this exercise, a clear picture on the vacancies to be filled will emerge and accordingly, appropriate action will be taken."