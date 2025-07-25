            

OpenAI's GPT-5 reportedly set for August launch

This development follows Altman's previous statement about making a free copy of GPT-5 accessible to everyone. He expressed interest in "what it means to give everybody on Earth a free copy of GPT-5, running for them all the time."

Earlier this month, according to a Reuters report, OpenAI is also preparing to launch an AI-powered web browser, potentially competing with Google Chrome. This follows the recent release of ChatGPT Agent, a new tool designed to autonomously perform tasks on users' computers.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, plans to launch its advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, in August, according to a report by The Verge.

Altman also mentioned plans for a GPT-5 rollout on X by July 19. However, he noted the model's current inability to solve highly complex math problems, such as those in the International Math Olympiad (IMO). "We are releasing GPT-5 soon but want to set accurate expectations: this is an experimental model that incorporates new research techniques we will use in future models," he stated. He added, "We think you will love GPT-5, but we don't plan to release a model with IMO gold level of capability for many months."

In April, Altman announced a change in the company's AI model release schedule, indicating that intermediate models, 'o3' and 'o4-mini', would precede the GPT-5 rollout in the coming weeks.

