Green jobs surge 48% in tier 2 & 3 cities as Gen Z leads climate workforce: Report

India’s green job market is booming, driven by a 48% surge from Tier 2–3 cities and Gen Z dominance. Renewables, EVs, and climate tech lead the demand for future skills.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 11:32 AM
Climate job listings on the platform have increased by 31% year-on-year, growing from around 965 to 1326 active opportunities (Image source: Moneycontrol)

India’s green economy is undergoing a seismic shift, marked by a 48% year-on-year surge in green job interest from Tier 2 and 3 cities, according to a report by WeNaturalists, a global platform for climate and nature professionals.

Leading this transformation is Gen Z with 63% of green job seekers aged between 21 and 30, redefining work through purpose, sustainability, and impact. Another 24% fall in the 31–40 age group, highlighting not just youthful enthusiasm but also a meaningful pivot from mid-career professionals. Once niche, green careers are now a mainstream career path, especially in non-metro India, where climate awareness meets livelihood aspirations.

While metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata continue to lead in green job listings and applicant volume, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Delhi NCR have emerged as the most active green career ecosystems. Their momentum is powered by vibrant startup networks, progressive policy frameworks, and growing public awareness about sustainability.

However, the most notable acceleration is being seen in Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Indore, Ranchi, Kochi, Jaipur, Surat, Coimbatore, Thrissur and Lucknow. These smaller cities have collectively seen a 50% year-on-year rise in green job activity, outpacing the 12–19% growth seen in metro areas. As a result, they now account for 35% of India’s green job seeker base, a sharp increase from just 25% three years ago.

This growth is not just encouraging, it's transformational, said Amit Banka, Founder & CEO of WeNaturalists. "Climate action is no longer limited to volunteering or weekend campaigns. It’s evolving into a serious, structured career path. India now has the opportunity to build a truly inclusive green workforce, one that’s not just urban or elite, but grounded in local realities, aspirations, and long-term impact."

The report also maps the fastest-growing green skill areas in India for 2025. These include renewable energy engineering, solar energy systems, electric vehicle (EV) technology, waste management, sustainability consulting, ESG analytics, climate data science, carbon management, green construction, and hydrogen energy research.

The most demanding areas are renewable energy, solar, and EV roles. Digital domains like AI, IoT, GIS, and carbon tracking are also growing fast. Employers across industries are now prioritizing practical skills, certifications, and field experience over traditional academic degrees, making green upskilling a critical part of long-term career growth in this space.

Supporting this momentum, the overall green job and internship market has seen remarkable expansion. Climate job listings on the platform have increased by 31% year-on-year, growing from around 965 to 1326 active opportunities. Structured internship roles have risen by 29%, with government and NGO-led programs offering stipends and real-world, impact-driven projects across both urban and rural regions.

Regionally, metros continue to dominate in terms of volume, but cities like Indore, Jaipur, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Madurai are fast emerging as dynamic green career hubs. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh are also witnessing consistent engagement from both large cities and smaller towns indicating a nationwide, grassroots-level shift toward sustainability-focused employment.


First Published on Jul 25, 2025 11:32 AM

