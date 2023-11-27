comScore

How it Works

Subway India ends exclusive deal PepsiCo; partners with rival Coca-Cola

All 570-plus Subway stores in India will now sell only Coca-Cola's soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea and water.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2023 1:30 PM
Subway India ends exclusive deal PepsiCo; partners with rival Coca-Cola
Exclusive beverage partnerships with large food services chains lead to significant sales via out-of-home and delivery channels for companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. While Coca-Cola has an exclusive global partnership with McDonald's, Yum Brands-owned KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza has exclusive associations with PepsiCo in India. (Representative Image: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

Subway India has ended its five-year exclusive deal with beverages maker PepsiCo and partnered with rival Coca-Cola, executives aware of the development told ET.

All 570-plus Subway stores in India will now sell only Coca-Cola's soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea and water, as per the report.

"We constantly join forces with different brands," a Coca Cola spokesperson told ET.

Subway India and PepsiCo had announced their partnership in 2018.

Exclusive beverage partnerships with large food services chains lead to significant sales via out-of-home and delivery channels for companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. While Coca-Cola has an exclusive global partnership with McDonald's, Yum Brands-owned KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza has exclusive associations with PepsiCo in India.


Tags
First Published on Nov 27, 2023 12:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns