Subway India ends exclusive deal PepsiCo; partners with rival Coca-Cola

Subway India has ended its five-year exclusive deal with beverages maker PepsiCo and partnered with rival Coca-Cola, executives aware of the development told ET.
All 570-plus Subway stores in India will now sell only Coca-Cola's soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea and water, as per the report.
"We constantly join forces with different brands," a Coca Cola spokesperson told ET.
Subway India and PepsiCo had announced their partnership in 2018.
Exclusive beverage partnerships with large food services chains lead to significant sales via out-of-home and delivery channels for companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. While Coca-Cola has an exclusive global partnership with McDonald's, Yum Brands-owned KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza has exclusive associations with PepsiCo in India.