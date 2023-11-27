Subway India ends exclusive deal PepsiCo; partners with rival Coca-Cola

Subway India has ended its five-year exclusive deal with beverages maker PepsiCo and partnered with rival Coca-Cola, executives aware of the development told ET.

All 570-plus Subway stores in India will now sell only Coca-Cola's soft drinks, juices, coffee, tea and water, as per the report.

"We constantly join forces with different brands," a Coca Cola spokesperson told ET.

Subway India and PepsiCo had announced their partnership in 2018.