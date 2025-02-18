Supreme Court to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to club FIRs filed across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam, today.

The FIRs were filed over his controversial ‘sex with parents’ remark he made on 'India's Got Latent' show by comedian Samay Raina.

Apart from multiple police inquiries across states, Allahbadia was also summoned by the National Commission for Women and is likely to face a Parliament panel.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will hear the case, today (February 18).

The content creator reportedly sought anticipatory bail to ward off arrest from the Guwahati Police. He also sought an urgent hearing, which Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna turned down.

On February 14, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, requesting immediate protection from impending police actions. His lawyer argued the case before the apex court, stressing the urgency of the matter and seeking consolidation of the various FIRs lodged against Allahbadia.

Despite the gravity of the request, the Supreme Court declined to grant an immediate hearing, stating that the matter would be reviewed within the next two to three business days.

Recently, in a joint statement, the Mumbai and Guwahati Police said that Allahbadia is continuously out of contact with the investigation agencies. "He has not made contact with any of the agencies so far."

While Allahbadia has already apologised twice over the matter, the outrage has refused to die down.

In the second apology last week, he wrote on X, “I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry."

In another post, Allahbadia shared that he is scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

“I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients. I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."

That apart, Raina is also being summoned by Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell today for questioning. However, given that he is currently in the US, there are chances he might not appear today.