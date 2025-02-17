'Summon Sundar Pichai also': Indian influencer questions YouTube’s accountability in Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Amid India’s Got Latent row and growing controversy for Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, fellow YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast questioned YouTube's accountability in such matters.

Taneja took to Instagram to voice his opinion and expressed concerns over the situation escalating beyond control and said that it was unfair for Allahbadia to bear the brunt alone.

Criticising the authorities for targeting him, he questioned why the past panellists and everyone associated with the show were being summoned for questioning.

“If the authorities were so worried about filthy language, they should have summoned Sundar Pichai also. Pichai is the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube. I am saying that go and find Sundar Pichai now. When you are putting up videos on YouTube which have filthy language, doesn’t the algorithm get to know? Why aren’t you getting Sundar Pichai? Because you can’t. They can only get the guy who is weak. They can harass him. Insane!” he said.

His remarks have sparked a debate on social media about the accountability of digital platforms and their role in moderating content online.

Taneja previously had called out Allahbadia and Samay Raina over the controversy. He stated on X (formerly Twitter), “Seems like #SamayRaina won’t stop until he gets all of YouTube India canceled.”

Last week, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court, requesting immediate protection from impending police actions.

The plea, filed by his legal team, came on the heels of multiple FIRs registered against the 31-year-old, following his widely criticized remark during comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, "India's Got Latent."

Allahbadia's lawyer argued the case before the apex court, stressing the urgency of the matter and seeking consolidation of the various FIRs lodged against Allahbadia.

Previously, he issued a public apology on X.

In the controversial segment, Allahbadia made remarks concerning the sexual and intimate relationship between a contestant and his parents — a comment that quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism online. Allahbadia asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”