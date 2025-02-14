India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC, seeks protection against police action

ADVERTISEMENT
In a dramatic turn of events, popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court, requesting immediate protection from impending police actions, as per media reports.
The plea, filed by his legal team, comes on the heels of multiple FIRs registered against the 31-year-old, following his widely criticized vulgar remark during comedian Samay Raina's hit show, "India's Got Latent."
Read more: Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija over promotion obscene content online
Read more: MIB to issue notice to comedian Samay Raina over 'obscene' content on 'India's Got Latent'
Allahbadia's lawyer argued the case before the apex court, stressing the urgency of the matter and seeking consolidation of the various FIRs lodged against Allahbadia.
Despite the gravity of the request, the Supreme Court declined to grant an immediate hearing, stating that the matter would be reviewed within the next two to three business days.
This legal manoeuvre follows escalating tensions in the wake of Allahbadia' controversial comment, which quickly went viral on social media. The incident sparked widespread outrage, drawing criticism from politicians, fellow artists, and viewers alike.
Read more: Viral Fame or Brand Risk: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia IGL video fuels debate on influencer credibility, platform accountability
Read more: Parliament takes up controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks, calls for stricter content regulations
In response, Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging his lapse in judgment while attempting humour. However, his apology has done little to stem the tide of legal and political challenges now confronting him.
Adding further complexity to the situation, the Assam Police recently issued fresh summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who were both part of a panel discussion linked to the controversy.
Amid the legal storm, comedian Samay Raina has also taken decisive action by removing all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel. Raina expressed his dismay on Instagram, stating, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”