Tata Motors announces milestone with over 20 lakh sports utility vehicles on Indian roads

Tata Motors announced that it has reached a significant milestone with over 20 lakh sports utility vehicles (SUVs) now on Indian roads. The portfolio includes models such as the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, alongside iconic names like the Sierra, as per a CNBC TV18 report.

Tata Motors is launching the 'King of SUVs' festival, offering revised starting prices for their flagship models, the Harrier and Safari, along with benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakhs on popular SUV variants, the report further revealed.

Meanwhile Mahindra & Mahindra, also announced a price drop for its top XUV700 variant, reducing it to Rs 19.49 lakh from the original price of Rs 21.54 lakh.

Special benefits on electric vehicles like the Nexon EV (up to Rs 1.3 lakhs) and Punch EV (up to Rs 30,000) are also part of the celebration. The festivities include continued offers on the Nexon EV, marking 7 lakh units on the road.

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the price drop for the AX7 variant ahead of the XUV700’s third anniversary. The SUV, which recently achieved the milestone of producing 200,000 units, will be available at the special price only for four months starting 10 July, the company said.

Since introducing India's first SUV, the Tata Sierra, in 1991 and showcasing innovations like the compact Nexon in 2014 and the sub-compact Punch, Tata Motors has been a pioneer in the SUV category.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., emphasised their strategy of offering robust, safe, and technologically advanced SUVs, which has enabled them to maintain leadership in the segment.

Srivatsa, in a company statement, said, “Supported by our multi-powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world-class SUVs that are robust, safe, and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”