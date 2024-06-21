            

      TV ad volume drop by 4% in Jan-March quarter: TAM Adex report

      During the January-March 2024 quarter, GEC dominated as the most popular channel genre for advertising. Meanwhile, the F&B sector solidified its top position with a 26% share.

      By  Akanksha NagarJun 21, 2024 7:53 AM
      According to the TAM AdEx-Television Advertising Quarterly Report for January-March 2024 report, ad volumes of the quarter reflected de-growth of 4% as compared to the same quarter last year. The top 10 advertisers collectively contributed 46% of ad volumes, with Hindustan Unilever at the forefront.

      The report noted that Food and Beverages sector contributed 26% to the overall TV ad volumes, followed by Personal Care with 15%, Services with 12%, Household Products with 9%, and others. Together, the top 10 sectors added 90% share of ad volumes and the top 5 sectors maintained their respective positions during the quarter compared to Jan-Mar’23.

      Amongst the advertisers, Hindustan Unilever retained the top position, followed by Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer Products, P&G, Cadbury, Coca-Cola, ITC, and Britannia.

      The top 10 advertisers together covered 46% share of ad volumes. Also, it is to be noted that Pepsi Co India Holding and Glaxo Smithkline were new entrants during this quarter and were ranked 24 and 15, respectively.

      For the TV ad volumes, 5 out of the top 10 brands belonged to Reckitt Benckiser, which collectively contributed a 10% share of TV ad volumes.

      The report also noted that GEC was the top channel genre during both Jan-Mar’24 and Jan-Mar’23. The top 5 channels genres in Jan-Mar’24 accounted for 93% share of ad volumes.

      TAM AdEx monitors more than 600+ TV channels.


      First Published on Jun 21, 2024 7:53 AM

