Twitter begins sharing revenue with creators

Twitter has announced that it will start sharing revenue with creators on its platform. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting with the replies to their posts.

"This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. We're rolling out the program more broadly later this month, and all eligible creators will be able to apply," Twitter says in a blog post.

The platform has set three criteria to be eligible for the monetization program. Creators have to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months, and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

One of the creators, writer Brian Krassenstein, who has over 750K followers on the social media platform, tweeted that he had received nearly $25,000 from Twitter.

The social media company said the payments will be delivered via Stripe, a financial and SAAS company. Creator Ads revenue sharing will be available in all countries where Stripe supports payouts.