comScore

How it Works

Twitter begins sharing revenue with creators

This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting with the replies to their posts.

By  Storyboard18Jul 14, 2023 10:06 AM
Twitter begins sharing revenue with creators
The platform has set three criteria to be eligible for the monetization program. Creators have to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months, and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards. (Representative Image: Bastian Riccardi via Unsplash)

Twitter has announced that it will start sharing revenue with creators on its platform. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting with the replies to their posts.

"This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. We're rolling out the program more broadly later this month, and all eligible creators will be able to apply," Twitter says in a blog post.

The platform has set three criteria to be eligible for the monetization program. Creators have to be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations, have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months, and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

One of the creators, writer Brian Krassenstein, who has over 750K followers on the social media platform, tweeted that he had received nearly $25,000 from Twitter.

The social media company said the payments will be delivered via Stripe, a financial and SAAS company. Creator Ads revenue sharing will be available in all countries where Stripe supports payouts.

"We will soon launch an application process for ads revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings," Twitter informs.


Tags
First Published on Jul 14, 2023 10:04 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Gameskraft, Nazara, MPL, AIGF and others request govt to reconsider 28% GST on real-money gaming

Gameskraft, Nazara, MPL, AIGF and others request govt to reconsider 28% GST on real-money gaming

How it Works

Weekly Shorts: Affiliate influencer marketing - the cost-effective solution

Weekly Shorts: Affiliate influencer marketing - the cost-effective solution

How it Works

Tax revenue from online gaming can be approx Rs 10,000 cr, says revenue secretary

Tax revenue from online gaming can be approx Rs 10,000 cr, says revenue secretary

How it Works

Weekly Shorts: 5 brands who had standout 4th of July campaigns

Weekly Shorts: 5 brands who had standout 4th of July campaigns

How it Works

Customers don’t need influencers to tell them about chemicals in food, says iD Fresh founder Musthafa PC

Customers don’t need influencers to tell them about chemicals in food, says iD Fresh founder Musthafa PC

How it Works

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings ranks no 1 in brand and business enterprise value: Report

How it Works

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025

Threads could add $8 billion to Meta’s annual revenue by 2025