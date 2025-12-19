ChatGPT opens an in-app app store and invites developers to submit tools

The move builds on OpenAI’s October announcement that apps would be introduced into its chatbot to expand the range of actions users can take directly within conversations.

OpenAI has opened submissions for third-party applications within ChatGPT, allowing developers to launch their programs for review and potential publication, the company stated on Wednesday, as it unveiled a new app directory inside ChatGPT’s tools menu that is already being referred to as an app store.

The move builds on OpenAI’s October announcement that apps would be introduced into its chatbot to expand the range of actions users can take directly within conversations. At the time, several major platforms, including Expedia, Spotify, Zillow and Canva, announced integrations that would allow users to access services such as travel bookings, music, property search and design tools without leaving ChatGPT. With the latest update, OpenAI has now opened the platform to a wider pool of developers.

According to the company, apps are designed to extend ChatGPT conversations by adding new context and enabling actions such as ordering groceries, turning outlines into slide decks or searching for apartments, OpenAI informed.

To support this expansion, OpenAI said its Apps software development kit, which remains in beta, provides developers with tools to build new experiences for ChatGPT users. Once ready, developers can submit their apps through the OpenAI Developer platform, where they will be able to monitor the approval process. OpenAI added that a number of approved apps are expected to begin launching within ChatGPT over the coming year.

The launch marks a significant step in OpenAI’s efforts to build an app ecosystem around ChatGPT, while also aiming to increase user engagement by encouraging people to spend more time and complete more tasks within the chatbot itself.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 9:32 AM