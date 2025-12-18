Bengaluru apartment RWA accused of illegally settling criminal cases with fines

A residents’ welfare association (RWA) of an apartment complex in Bengaluru has come under police investigation for allegedly framing unauthorised bylaws and collecting fines from residents accused of criminal offences, instead of reporting the matters to law enforcement authorities, as per a report by Business Standard.

Police have registered an FIR against the Provident Sunworth Apartment Association in Doddabele following allegations that it assumed powers beyond its legal mandate. According to investigators, the association penalised residents for offences ranging from minor disturbances to serious criminal acts, including theft, sexual harassment and the possession or consumption of narcotic substances within the premises.

The probe has also brought Tyco Security, the private agency engaged by the RWA, under scrutiny for allegedly participating in internal inquiries that had no legal sanction. Police allege that penalties ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 were imposed, after which accused individuals were either allowed to continue residing in the complex or leave without any police complaint being filed.

Also read: Bhavish Aggarwal trolled on X over Ola Electric stake sale at record low prices

Officials said these actions resulted in the suppression of cognisable offences and prevented victims from accessing legal remedies. “By settling such matters internally, justice was denied and accused persons were allowed to evade formal investigation,” police officials noted.

Preliminary findings suggest that between July and November this year, the association allegedly collected penalties amounting to ₹3.3 lakh from residents accused of drug possession, late-night parties and other forms of alleged misconduct.

The FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections dealing with the omission to inform public servants of offences, destruction or concealment of evidence, and acts carried out with common intention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West Division) Anitha B Haddannavar confirmed that the apartment complex houses a large number of students from nearby colleges, many of whom live there as tenants. She said police verification established that penalties were collected illegally, particularly from younger residents.

Also read: Ambanis join the World’s Richest Families List as the only Indian family in the 2025 ranking

“Apartment associations have no authority to investigate or impose penalties for criminal offences. Such matters must be reported to the police immediately and cannot be settled internally under any circumstances,” Haddannavar said.

While the association has existed since 2003 with valid bylaws addressing minor issues such as parking violations or damage to common property, police said these rules were unlawfully extended in recent months to include criminal allegations.

Investigators also revealed that several residents who were fined were allegedly asked to vacate the premises, complicating efforts to trace both complainants and accused individuals as the investigation continues.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 12:45 PM