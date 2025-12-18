Shashi Tharoor urges BCCI to shift winter cricket matches to South India amid fog disruptions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its winter scheduling strategy, urging that matches between mid-December and mid-January be held in South India to avoid disruptions caused by fog and smog in northern regions.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Tharoor said persistent winter fog across northern India makes it difficult for players to see the ball, leading to abandoned or delayed matches and disappointment for spectators.

“My concern is that in the middle of December till the middle of January, every place in northern India is subject to fog,” Tharoor said, adding that such conditions make it “impossible for cricketers to even see the ball.”

Also read: Asia-Pacific to overtake North America as world’s largest consumer market by 2035

His remarks followed the abandonment of the fourth T20 international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday after dense smog enveloped the Ekana Stadium, resulting in poor visibility. The incident renewed questions over the BCCI’s decision to schedule matches in North India during peak winter.

Tharoor also had a light-hearted exchange with BCCI Vice President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla when the two crossed paths in Parliament. Calling out to Shukla, Tharoor said, “Come and play in south India at this time.”

Highlighting Kerala’s readiness to host international fixtures, Tharoor pointed to the stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. “My Thiruvananthapuram has a wonderful stadium. We are ready to host people. Come and play,” he said.

Also read: ABFRL faces Rs 13.77 crore GST demand after Mumbai tax audit, plans to appeal

Tharoor said weather conditions should be a key factor in match scheduling, especially during winter months when air quality and visibility issues are common in northern cities.

“We should urge the BCCI to take the weather conditions into account when scheduling,” he said, adding that southern venues do not face the same fog-related challenges during this period.

The MP noted that India’s women’s cricket team is already scheduled to play in Thiruvananthapuram later this month, reinforcing the suitability of southern venues for winter fixtures.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Tharoor also raised the issue on social media, pointing to poor air quality in Lucknow and significantly better conditions in Kerala. He argued that holding matches in fog-prone cities during winter risks depriving fans of live cricket action.

“From mid-December to mid-January, no cricket matches in north India please… don’t cheat cricket lovers,” Tharoor said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 6:29 PM