Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu’s Udhaiyam Agro Foods

RCPL said the acquisition is in line with its strategy of partnering with legacy Indian brands and expanding its footprint in branded staples.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyam Agro Foods Private Limited, adding the Tamil Nadu–based heritage nutrition brand Udhaiyam to its growing consumer products portfolio.

The acquisition was announced on Thursday, December 18.

Reliance Consumer enters packaged foods with SIL relaunch

As part of the joint venture agreement, RCPL will reportedly hold a controlling stake in the company, while Udhaiyam’s existing promoters will retain a minority shareholding. The transaction strengthens RCPL’s presence in the branded staples segment, which is a key focus area for the company.

Founded over three decades ago, Udhaiyam has built a strong regional presence in Tamil Nadu and is well known across staple and food categories such as rice, pulses, spices, snacks and idli batter. The brand is supported by an extensive distribution network across the state and has established itself as a trusted name in household nutrition.

Following the acquisition, promoters S Sudhakar and S Dinakar will continue to be associated with the business while holding a minority stake. Both bring more than 30 years of experience in the staples category and have played a central role in scaling Udhaiyam’s packaged pulses business over the years.

Reliance Consumer launches Waggies; pet food starting at Rs 199 per kg

RCPL said the acquisition is in line with its strategy of partnering with legacy Indian brands and expanding its footprint in branded staples. The joint venture is expected to support Udhaiyam’s growth beyond Tamil Nadu by leveraging Reliance’s distribution, sourcing and scale.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 6:02 PM