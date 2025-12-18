CNN-News18 completes 20 years, unlocks next phase of multi-platform growth

The channel’s 'Makes Sense' philosophy rooted in credible, citizen-first journalism is reflected in its consistent leadership across audience metrics.

India’s No.1 English news brand, CNN-News18, has completed 20 years. As the channel enters its third decade, it reaffirms its mission to provide viewers with credible, in-depth, audience-first news content across TV and digital platforms.

The channel’s 'Makes Sense' philosophy rooted in credible, citizen-first journalism is reflected in its consistent leadership across audience metrics. CNN-News18 has maintained its top spot week after week since the resumption of BARC ratings in March 2022. The channel’s unmatched leadership has been particularly evident during crucial news hours and major national events.

To enhance the on-screen experience, the channel earlier this year introduced a new, visually immersive and clutter-free screen architecture. Based on the philosophy of ‘One Screen, One Form, One Stream,’ the refreshed look prioritizes impactful storytelling through fewer words and stronger visuals, while ensuring all content is inherently TV and digital-ready for a seamless cross-platform experience.

Launched in 2005, the channel also has a long-standing collaboration with the world’s news leader, CNN. Through this collaboration, the channel continues to deliver robust, high-quality news from across India and relevant news from across the globe.

Celebrating the channel’s 20th anniversary, Rahul Shivshankar, Editorial Affairs Director, CNN-News18, said, “At CNN-News18, we focus on delivering news without noise. Our team focuses on engaging with the audience with accurate, sharp, and credible journalism, which has been the driving force behind our journey over the last 20 years.”

Adding to it, Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18, said, “This milestone marks 20 years of dedication and commitment by CNN-News18. It is a celebration of the credibility and trust we have built with our audiences year after year. We will continue to innovate and uphold the highest standards of journalism for our viewers.”

With a strong network of anchors, editors, and reporters, CNN-News18 will continue to focus on digital innovation, data-led storytelling, and immersive news formats, while reinforcing its commitment to credible and responsible journalism across platforms.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 5:41 PM