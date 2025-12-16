Indian cinema’s power shift is a realignment, not a replacement: What IMDb’s Report Reveals

Indian cinema is undergoing what the IMDb “25 Years of Indian Cinema” report (2025) describes as a “durable realignment”, rather than a displacement of one industry by another.

The report states that one of the most consequential developments of the last decade has been “the ascent of the Southern industries, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, into the national consciousness.”

This shift marks a departure from the long-standing Bollywood-centric perception of Indian cinema.

Access Enabled the Shift, But Didn’t Cause It

The report attributes the initial catalyst to the arrival of streaming services, which “lowered distribution and language barriers, enabling discovery and access at scale.” Audiences now consume cinema “across linguistic lines and through multiple formats, from theatres to streaming platforms.”

However, the data suggests access alone does not explain the scale of change.

Of the 50 movies that entered IMDb’s Top 5 Most Popular Indian Movies dataset between 2015 and 2024, 19 originated from the South, compared to only five in the previous decade. By 2022, four of the top five Indian movies were non-Hindi productions.

Also read: Explained: Why iOS 26 is turning some Android and iPhone photos red

Audience Preference, Not Language Familiarity

The report explicitly cautions against framing this as a Hindi-versus-South narrative. Instead, it notes that “the deeper reason lies in the resonance of the stories, styles, and cinematic traditions emerging from these industries.”

This is supported by regional consumption data:

In the Southern states, seven of the ten most-viewed movies in the last five years were Southern productions.

Outside the Southern states, six of the ten most-viewed movies also originated from the South.

This indicates that audience preference is being driven by storytelling alignment rather than geographic loyalty.

Also read: Netflix reaffirms Warner Bros Discovery asset deal amid rival bid and regulatory questions

The Mass Audience Is Reasserting Itself

The report points out that Hindi cinema’s shift toward “urban-centric storytelling” over the years created a gap in mass-appeal entertainment. Southern industries, rooted in themes with “wider resonance,” were well-positioned to fill this space.

The success of 12th Fail is cited as evidence that “the conversation is no longer about Hindi versus Southern cinema,” but about audiences seeking stories “in which they feel seen.”

A Realignment, Not a Replacement

The report is explicit in its conclusion: “Rather than framing the rise of Southern cinema as the displacement of Hindi cinema, it is better understood as a durable realignment.”

This realignment has expanded Indian cinema’s creative and commercial base, allowing multiple industries to operate as part of a shared national ecosystem rather than competing silos.

Cross-industry collaboration across actors, directors, musicians and technicians is now described as “a strategic imperative”, reshaping Indian cinema into “a cultural infrastructure” designed to travel across regions and beyond India.

What This Means for Media and Marketing Indian cinema today reflects:

audience mobility across languages

storytelling-led discovery

and scale built through inclusion rather than uniformity

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 11:22 AM

For marketers and media strategists, this signals that national reach is no longer achieved by addressing a single cultural centre, but by understanding how multiple regional industries together constitute the modern Indian audience.