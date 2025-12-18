PNB Housing Finance appoints Ajai Kumar Shukla as MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance Limited on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajai Kumar Shukla as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from December 18, 2025.

The appointment, which will be for a five-year term, was approved by the company’s board following recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and receipt of necessary regulatory clearances.

Shukla brings more than three decades of experience in housing and mortgage finance to the role. He joins PNB Housing Finance after a long stint at Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited, where he spent 16 years in senior leadership positions. During his career, he has handled key responsibilities spanning business expansion, credit and risk management, valuation, digital initiatives and affordable housing finance.

Also read: White-collar jobs face highest AI disruption risk, says MeitY Secretary

Prior to joining Tata Capital, Shukla held leadership roles at ICICI Bank and LIC Housing Finance Limited, gaining exposure across retail lending and financial services.

Welcoming the appointment, D. Surendran, Chairperson and Non-Executive Nominee Director of PNB Housing Finance, said, “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ajai Kumar Shukla as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of PNB Housing Finance Limited. His deep domain expertise, strong leadership credentials, and proven track record across housing finance and mortgage lending will be instrumental as the Company enters its next phase of growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Shukla said, “PNB Housing Finance has established itself as a leading, trusted, and admired organization with a strong legacy in the housing finance sector. I am honoured and excited to join the Company as MD & CEO at a pivotal time as we align with the growth aspirations of the country.”

Also read: ‘Worst is behind us’: IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers tells staff as airline moves to stabilise operations

He added that the focus would remain on operational excellence, strengthening customer trust and driving innovation while pursuing inclusive growth across the housing finance ecosystem.

Shukla holds a postgraduate degree in finance from CSJM University, Kanpur, and a bachelor’s degree in science from Kanpur University.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 4:14 PM