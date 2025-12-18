JSW MG Motor India to hike vehicle prices by up to 2% from January 2026

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its vehicle portfolio, effective January 1, 2026, adding to a growing list of automakers revising prices upward at the start of the new year.

The company said the revision will differ by model and variant and is being introduced to counter higher input costs and prevailing macroeconomic pressures. The increase will apply across all vehicles sold by JSW MG Motor India.

The move aligns with a broader trend in the Indian automobile industry, where manufacturers are recalibrating prices in response to cost inflation. Several premium carmakers have already signalled similar revisions from January 2026, while others have indicated hikes during the same period.

In recent weeks, multiple automakers have announced price adjustments in the range of 2% to 3%, citing elevated raw material prices, logistics costs and operational expenses. While some manufacturers have deferred routine annual increases, they continue to monitor cost movements closely.

JSW MG Motor India operates as a joint venture between China’s SAIC Motor and India’s JSW Group. The company runs its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual capacity of over 100,000 vehicles and supports employment for around 6,000 people directly and indirectly.

The brand, which traces its origins to the UK in 1924, currently offers a diverse portfolio in India that includes the MG Hector, MG ZS EV, MG Gloster, MG Astor, MG Comet and MG Windsor, spanning internal combustion, electric and connected vehicle segments.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 2:06 PM