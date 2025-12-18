Oscars to stream exclusively on YouTube worldwide from 2029

In a landmark shift for one of the world’s most prestigious entertainment events, the Academy Awards® will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube beginning in 2029, marking a significant moment in the evolution of how global audiences consume live cultural programming.

YouTube has entered into a partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to stream the Oscars® for free worldwide on its platform, while YouTube TV will carry the live broadcast in the United States. The move positions the Google-owned video platform as the primary global home for the annual ceremony, traditionally associated with television networks.

Beyond the live awards broadcast, the partnership will expand the Oscars® experience across YouTube with red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes programming, and access to the exclusive Governors Ball. The collaboration also extends into the cultural and archival space, with Google Arts & Culture set to provide digital access to select exhibitions from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and assist in digitising parts of the Academy’s vast film collection.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said the partnership aims to bridge the Oscars’ legacy with new audiences. “Partnering with The Academy will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy,” he said.

For YouTube, the deal underscores its growing ambitions in live, premium and tentpole programming, as platforms increasingly challenge traditional broadcasters for marquee cultural moments. For the Academy, the move offers global reach at scale, tapping into YouTube’s massive, multi-generational audience base.

As streaming platforms continue to redefine entertainment distribution, the Oscars® arriving on YouTube signals a broader shift in where — and how — the world’s most iconic cultural events will be watched in the years ahead.

First Published on Dec 18, 2025 9:15 AM