UAE government denies lifetime Golden Visa claims after Rs 23 lakh citizenship offer goes viral

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has officially refuted circulating media reports and online claims suggesting that the United Arab Emirates is granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

The press release, circulated by a consultancy called Rayad Group, claimed that Indians could now apply for a “nomination-based” Golden Visa without having to invest crores in property or business. It said eligible applicants could secure lifelong residency and even citizenship by paying AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh).

In a statement released this week, the ICP clarified that the Golden Visa UAE program operates strictly under clearly defined categories, regulations, and conditions as laid out in official UAE laws and ministerial decisions. There is no provision for lifetime Golden Visas, and all authentic information is available exclusively on the ICP’s official website and smart app.

The clarification comes after false Golden Visa claims were made by a consultancy firm based outside the UAE, alleging that lifetime residency visas could be obtained through simplified processes via commercial intermediaries. The UAE authority stressed that these claims are baseless, misleading, and not coordinated with any UAE government body.

The ICP emphasized that all Golden Visa applications must be processed through official UAE government channels only, and that no external or internal consultancy is recognized as an authorized entity for handling visa applications.

It also warned the public against fraudulent Golden Visa services being promoted by unauthorized actors. Legal action will be taken against any group or individual found to be exploiting visa applicants or collecting fees under false pretenses related to UAE residency or investment opportunities.