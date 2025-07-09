'I also don't like long-hour shifts at work': Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday stance

The ongoing discussion around fair working hours in the Indian film industry has found another powerful voice in filmmaker Anurag Basu.

In a recent media interview, Basu expressed support for actor Deepika Padukone's reported demand for 8-hour work shifts, which allegedly led her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action drama Spirit.

"I also don't like long-hour shifts at work," said Basu, aligning with the growing sentiment among actors advocating for better work-life balance on set. "My actors never complain about long hours or stress at work. So, I absolutely agree with what Deepika Padukone had to say. It's a film; I never give my actors a chance to complain about this."

Deepika Padukone was initially slated to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit. However, reports suggest her departure from the project was linked to a series of demands - including an 8-hour shift cap, a share in the film's profits, and a request to avoid delivering dialogues in Telugu.

While the production team has not confirmed these reasons, her replacement by Triptii Dimri has further fuelled speculation and public discourse around industry work norms.

Basu, who is currently basking in the success of Metro... In Dino, elaborated on his directorial approach that prioritizes actor well-being. "I want my actors to be very happy on set and know their character well," he said in the media report. "I don't give too much information to them before their shoot begins. Let them discover their roles, and this is the method I have been following for ages," he added in the report.

The filmmaker’s latest release, a spiritual successor to his 2007 hit Life in a… Metro, has been well received by critics and audiences alike.