UAE introduces new nomination-based Dubai Golden Visa for Indians, here's all you need to know

Indians now have access to a new type of Golden Visa for the United Arab Emirates — one that is nomination-based and does not require significant investment in property or business.

Previously, the path to a Dubai Golden Visa for most Indians demanded large investments, such as purchasing property worth at least AED 2 million (approximately ₹4.66 crore) or investing in a local business. By contrast, the new nomination-based visa allows eligible applicants to secure the long-term residency by paying a fee of AED 100,000 (around ₹23.30 lakh), according to a PTI report citing people familiar with the process.

Officials and consultants involved in the rollout estimate that as many as 5,000 Indians are expected to apply over the next three months. Alongside India, Bangladesh has also been chosen for the pilot rollout of this visa category.

Dubai authorities have engaged Rayad Group, a consultancy firm, to manage and test the new system in India. The firm’s managing director, Rayad Kamal Ayub, called it a “golden opportunity” for Indians looking for easier, lower-barrier residency in the Gulf country.

“Applications can be submitted through One VASCO centres (a visa concierge service company) in India and Bangladesh, our registered offices, our online portal, or our dedicated call centre,” Ayub said.

The application process involves thorough vetting, including anti-money laundering and criminal background checks. Additionally, authorities will review applicants’ social media profiles. This background check will help assess whether the applicant can contribute to the UAE’s economy or society in fields like culture, finance, trade, science, startups, or professional services.

Once Rayad Group completes these checks, it will forward the application to the UAE government for final approval. Applicants will also need to visit Dubai and can obtain pre-approval from their home country.

This new visa approach is initially being piloted with India and Bangladesh but is expected to expand to other nations with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE after the trial phase.

Unlike property-based golden visas that are revoked if the property is sold or divided, the nomination-based visa is permanent once granted.