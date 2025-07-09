63% of Indian CMOs now accountable for profitability amid AI, talent challenges: IBM

As Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) increasingly take center stage in business transformation, they are facing mounting expectations to drive profitability, revenue and long-term growth, while navigating a rapidly evolving technology and talent landscape. According to the IBM CMO Study 2025, Indian CMOs are aligning closely with global trends, with 63% now accountable for profitability and 53% directly responsible for revenue growth.

The study, based on insights from over 3,000 global CMOs including Indian executives, outlines key strategic priorities and challenges. In India, CMOs are placing their bets on customer experience (41%), scalability of service delivery (37%), technology modernization (37%), marketing and sales effectiveness (34%) and business model innovation (32%) to future-proof their organizations. However, despite these ambitions, CMOs face critical executional gaps, particularly when it comes to leveraging AI responsibly, acquiring the right talent and breaking down internal silos.

“As AI radically transforms how businesses engage, operate, and grow, Indian CMOs are uniquely positioned to lead this shift by harnessing AI responsibly,” said Tuhina Pandey,Director – APAC Communications & Marketing, India and South Asia, IBM. She added, “While the potential of AI is clear, what’s needed now is a bold new playbook, one powered by trusted data, skilled talent, cultural reset, and AI augmentation.”

One of the most concerning findings is the Responsible AI gap, just 26% of Indian CMOs have implemented responsible AI frameworks to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in automated decision-making. This is despite the fact that 44% believe their function is ready to integrate Agentic AI. The skills paradox is stark as only 26% believe they have the talent needed to achieve these AI goals, and just 23% have prepared their teams for the cultural and operational shifts that AI agents are expected to bring over the next two years.

The study also reveals that although 63% of Indian CMOs see the value of generative AI in proprietary data, only 1% of enterprise data is currently being utilized, pointing to a major opportunity gap. Cross-functional misalignment also remains a hurdle, only one-third of organizations have a unified view of the customer journey. CMOs estimate that aligning marketing, sales and operations could unlock up to 20% in additional revenue.