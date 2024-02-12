Union Minister L. Murugan reveals PM Modi sleeps for 3.5 hours, does not eat after 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised fellow Members of Parliament (MPs) by extending an invitation for lunch at the parliament canteen on Friday.

Union Minister L Murugan who was one of the attendees that ate with PM Modi, mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke about his daily routine. He revealed that PM Modi slept for only three-and-a-half hours and abstained from eating anything after 6 pm.

Speaking about this encounter, L Murugan stated that everyone was surprised and delighted simultaneously. He further added that during the gathering, PM Modi shared insights into his daily routine, exercise routine, foreign trips and his visit to Karachi. "We got to spend 45 minutes with him. We learnt so many inspiring things from him. He said he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm.”

Speaking to ANI, Murugan pointed out that the MPs hailed from various political parties and represented different regions across India. He mentioned, “PM Modi sat with us like a normal person, he did not sit there like a Prime Minister and then the Prime Minister paid the bill. I am still unable to shake off the feelings.”

Taking to his personal X account, Murugan referred to the meeting as an “unforgettable moment of life”.

Later, Prime Minister Modi shared pictures of the lunch meeting with the MPs on his official X account.

"Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of Parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India," PM Modi wrote in the caption.