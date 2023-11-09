WhatsApp's head Will Cathcart indicates potential introduction of ads

WhatsApp Channel is in the process of developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. The platform may also introduce advertisements in the Status feature, as per reports.

WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, potentially disclosed the platform's ad-related intentions. He said WhatsApp will not display ads in the inbox, but the ads might appear in different locations, like Status or Channels.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in our inbox," according to the report.

In 2019, WhatsApp tested ads in the beta version's Status segment, although never converted to the public version.