WhatsApp's head Will Cathcart indicates potential introduction of ads

WhatsApp's head, Will Cathcart, potentially disclosed the platform's ad-related intentions. He said WhatsApp will not display ads in the inbox, but the ads might appear in different locations, like Status or Channels.

By  Storyboard18Nov 9, 2023 11:57 AM
WhatsApp reported that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September. According to reports, among these, 2.57 million accounts were banned proactively, even before receiving any user reports. (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

WhatsApp Channel is in the process of developing or testing fresh voice message and sticker features. The platform may also introduce advertisements in the Status feature, as per reports.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in our inbox," according to the report.

In 2019, WhatsApp tested ads in the beta version's Status segment, although never converted to the public version.

WhatsApp reported that it took action against 7.11 million accounts in September. According to reports, among these, 2.57 million accounts were banned proactively, even before receiving any user reports.


First Published on Nov 9, 2023 11:46 AM

