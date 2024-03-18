comScore            

      Why Radhika Gupta remembered the time she almost fainted in school

      Shark Tank India judge and MD and CEO of Edelweiss, Radhika Gupta recently shared a vulnerable moment when she nearly fainted during a public speaking presentation in her school days but conquered the moment and emerged as a champion.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 9:57 AM
      Reflecting on Bhagat's experience, Gupta acknowledged the dual nature of the sharks on Shark Tank India – formidable in their pursuit of investments yet compassionate and supportive towards budding entrepreneurs. (Image sourced via Edelweiss website)(Image sourced via Edelweiss website)

      Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss, shared a reflective moment on social media prompted by a post from Dadasaheb Bhagat detailing his experience on Shark Tank India. Bhagat recounted his initial panic and speechlessness on the show, contrasted by the unexpected kindness and support he received from the sharks, including Radhika Gupta. Gupta's gesture of offering water and a comforting hand exemplified the empathy and solidarity displayed during moments of vulnerability.

      Gupta recalled her own experience of nearly fainting during a school presentation, emphasising the significance of overcoming such moments of vulnerability. Bhagat's successful pitch on Shark Tank India, securing a 1 crore deal with Aman Gupta, CEO of boAt and one of the sharks, highlighted the transformative power of perseverance and support in the entrepreneurial journey.

      Reflecting on Bhagat's experience, Gupta acknowledged the dual nature of the sharks on Shark Tank India – formidable in their pursuit of investments yet compassionate and supportive towards budding entrepreneurs. The sharks' astute observations, constructive feedback, and unwavering support create a nurturing environment for entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed.

      Gupta's candid reflection resonated with many, highlighting the universal journey of facing challenges, overcoming fears, and emerging stronger. Through her reshared post and personal anecdote, she inspired others to embrace vulnerability, conquer moments of fear, and strive for greatness.

      In the landscape of entrepreneurship, stories like Bhagat's and Gupta's underscore the importance of empathy, support, and mentorship in fostering growth and innovation. As Bhagat embarks on his entrepreneurial journey with newfound confidence, supported by the wisdom and encouragement of the sharks, Gupta's reflection serves as a timeless reminder of the transformative power of resilience and character.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 9:57 AM

