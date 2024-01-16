WinZO launches "Bharat Tech Triumph" initiative to facilitate export of Made in India for the world technology

WinZO has announced the launch of the 'Bharat Tech Triumph' initiative aimed at enhancing the global export of culturally relevant games and related technology originated in Bharat. This program focuses on nurturing homegrown startups by providing crucial resources for growth such as offering a global platform and access to FDI. It builds on the success of the ‘Made in India’ program in the fast-growing sector of interactive entertainment in India by exporting home-grown consumer tech and gaming companies and follows PM Modi’s mantra of “First Be Vocal For Local, Then Go Global”.

WinZO's objective is to bolster India’s economic growth story by opening new avenues for exports by fostering intellectual property creation in the entertainment sector, technology innovation for real-time communication, real-time super high-speed computation, and handling the scale of billion consumers concurrently. These are fundamental technologies on which social gaming is being built. Such initiatives will be critical to positioning Bharat as a global powerhouse in technology innovation. The initiative will also generate employment opportunities, attract investments, and contribute significantly to the nation's GDP and startup ecosystem.

Under this initiative, WinZO will support research in deep tech for social gaming and cybersecurity, and provide essential components such as infrastructure, collaborative opportunities across various fields of research, funding opportunities, and access to real-world data and scenarios. It will offer collaborators access to high-speed computing services and ultra-low-latency real-time game engines for large-scale operation. It will also facilitate partnership and knowledge sharing among local startups, global gaming community, and academic institutions.

WinZO has forged partnerships with industry veterans and organizations, including Rajesh Raju, Managing Partner of Kalaari; Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner at Lumikai; Anand Jain, Co-Founder and CPO at CleverTap; Neha Yadav, Head of Gametech Segment, India, AWS; and the Telangana VFX, Animation, and Gaming Association (TVAGA), a government of Telangana supported initiative, to identify high-potential technologies.

Paavan Nanda, Co-founder of WinZO, expressed, "Today, technology increasingly offers greater capability to propel advancement, foster innovation, and bolster socio-economic growth. At WinZO, we want to nurture innovation and contribute to the overall growth of the technology sector, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to 'Make in Bharat' for the world.”

“The diversification of exports is pivotal for India's economic prosperity. The export of game tech products, particularly high speed computation technology, holds the key to unlocking our nation's vast economic potential and success of technology startups. Recognising the tremendous potential within India's startup ecosystem, we believe that global exposure and promoting export of cutting-edge technology will not only contribute to economic growth but also position India as a global leader in the consumer tech industry. Our commitment to supporting startups reflects our belief in their importance in economic success and technological advancement on the global stage. We at Kalaari are great supporters of startups that are innovating for Global audience,” Rajesh Raju, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

Furthermore, to establish a global footprint under the BharatTech Triumph initiative, select high-potential companies will be facilitated by WinZO in collaboration with Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (“IEIC”) & Telengana VFX Animation & Gaming Association “TVAGA” to become a part of the first-ever India Pavilion at the Game Developers’ Conference scheduled in San Francisco, US, in March '24. The India Pavilion will be launched and hosted by TVAGA in partnership with IEIC & WinZO.