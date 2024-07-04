            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • youtube-now-allows-users-to-request-removal-of-ai-generated-deepfakes-36090

      YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI-generated deepfakes

      The new policy, as stated on YouTube’s support page, states, “If someone has used AI to alter or create synthetic content that looks or sounds like you, you can request its removal. To qualify for removal, the content should depict a realistic altered or synthetic version of your likeness.”

      By  Storyboard18Jul 4, 2024 8:51 AM
      YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI-generated deepfakes
      YouTube's updated policy treats this issue as a breach of privacy rather than misleading content. There are exceptions for minors, individuals without computer access, or deceased persons. (Image: Unsplash)

      YouTube quietly updated its privacy policy recently. This policy now allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content. According to the new policy on privacy violations, users can flag videos that use AI to create or modify content resembling the user in appearance or voice.

      YouTube's updated policy treats this issue as a breach of privacy rather than misleading content. There are exceptions for minors, individuals without computer access, or deceased persons. Upon receiving a complaint, YouTube will give the alleged violator 48 hours to take action. If the content is removed within this timeframe, the case will be closed. YouTube will review the complaint if the creator fails to take any action.

      The new policy, as stated on YouTube’s support page, states, “If someone has used AI to alter or create synthetic content that looks or sounds like you, you can request its removal. To qualify for removal, the content should depict a realistic altered or synthetic version of your likeness.”

      Last November, YouTube announced plans to remove AI-generated or other synthetic content that simulates identifiable individuals. As part of the updated policy, creators must label realistic-looking altered or synthetic content. Failure to label such content may result in penalties such as content removal or suspension from the YouTube Partner Program.

      Additionally, YouTube recently announced its intention to introduce a feature similar to X's community notes, allowing users and an algorithm to highlight additional relevant information for viewers. YouTube is also reportedly testing a feature called "Hype" aimed at boosting visibility for small creators on the platform. This experimental feature is currently being rolled out in select countries and will provide viewers with a way to promote their favorite videos.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 4, 2024 8:51 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Meta's Threads turns one: Hits 175 million active monthly users

      Meta's Threads turns one: Hits 175 million active monthly users

      Brand Makers

      Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

      Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

      How it Works

      Relief for advertisers as MIB restricts SDC for ads to food and health sectors only

      Relief for advertisers as MIB restricts SDC for ads to food and health sectors only

      How it Works

      BREAKING: MIB advisory on SDC; Only Food & Health sectors to upload self-declaration certificate for ads

      BREAKING: MIB advisory on SDC; Only Food & Health sectors to upload self-declaration certificate for ads

      How it Works

      Crackdown on surrogate ads: Government to soon issue elaborated guidelines for advertisers

      Crackdown on surrogate ads: Government to soon issue elaborated guidelines for advertisers

      How it Works

      AdGlobal360 wins digital mandate for HTech

      AdGlobal360 wins digital mandate for HTech

      How it Works

      Google updates political ads policy; Advertisers to disclose election ads that contain AI-generated content

      Google updates political ads policy; Advertisers to disclose election ads that contain AI-generated content