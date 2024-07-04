YouTube now allows users to request removal of AI-generated deepfakes

YouTube quietly updated its privacy policy recently. This policy now allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content. According to the new policy on privacy violations, users can flag videos that use AI to create or modify content resembling the user in appearance or voice.

YouTube's updated policy treats this issue as a breach of privacy rather than misleading content. There are exceptions for minors, individuals without computer access, or deceased persons. Upon receiving a complaint, YouTube will give the alleged violator 48 hours to take action. If the content is removed within this timeframe, the case will be closed. YouTube will review the complaint if the creator fails to take any action.

The new policy, as stated on YouTube’s support page, states, “If someone has used AI to alter or create synthetic content that looks or sounds like you, you can request its removal. To qualify for removal, the content should depict a realistic altered or synthetic version of your likeness.”

Last November, YouTube announced plans to remove AI-generated or other synthetic content that simulates identifiable individuals. As part of the updated policy, creators must label realistic-looking altered or synthetic content. Failure to label such content may result in penalties such as content removal or suspension from the YouTube Partner Program.