Zee-Sony merger: What to expect from today’s Singapore arbitration?

Stakeholders in the $10-billion Zee-Sony merger are eagerly awaiting updates from the emergency arbitration at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) today.

As per sources close to development, the outcome of the emergency arbitration will likely set the tone for further legal proceedings and negotiations between the parties, influencing market sentiment and shareholder confidence.

Sony initiated proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, alleging a breach of merger terms by Zee.

Sony terminated the merger with Zee on January 22, 2024, citing Zee's failure to fulfill certain financial terms outlined in the deal and provide a viable plan to rectify the situation, as reported by Reuters. They also claimed $90 million as termination fees.

According to experts, the expectations from the emergency arbitration proceedings at SIAC in the Zee Entertainment - Sony merger are multifaceted.

“Firstly, both parties, Zee Entertainment and Sony, anticipate a swift resolution to the dispute regarding the termination of the merger agreement.Sony is likely to seek interim measures to protect its interests, including the enforcement of termination fees and potential damages claims. Zee Entertainment on the other hand may aim to challenge Sony's termination notice and explore avenues to salvage the merger agreement, possibly by demonstrating compliance with contractual obligations or disputing alleged breaches,” said an industry expert on conditions of anonymity.

Overall, there is anticipation for clarity and direction from the SIAC hearing, as it represents a critical juncture in resolving the contentious issues surrounding the failed merger.