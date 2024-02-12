comScore

Zomato in court for delivering kebabs in 30 minutes

A customer had placed an order for Galouti kebab from a shop in Lucknow. The distance between Gurgaon and Lucknow is approximately 543.8 km, and the order was delivered within a short span of 30 minutes.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 10:54 AM
Zomato had promised to deliver the food fresh and hot within a span of 20 to 45 minutes, the petition stated. But, 24 year old Sourav Mall, a resident of Gurgaon, received the order within 15 minutes in the packaging of Zomato. (Representative Image: Ravi Sharma via Unsplash)

Food delivery company Zomato has been dragged to the courts. All this is attributed to delivering kebabs in a short span of 30 minutes. A customer named Sourav Mall, aged 24, who is based out of Gurgaon, had placed an order for Galouti kebab from a shop in Lucknow.

The distance between Gurgaon and Lucknow is approximately 543.8 km, and the order was delivered within 30 minutes. Mall filed a complaint at Delhi's Saket Court stating that the platform had deceived him, and he further went on to question Zomato Legends sub-service, which allowed customers to place an order for delicacies which are outside their city of residence.

On October 14, 2023, Mall had ordered four dishes where three dishes were from shops in Delhi and one in Lucknow. As per the order, the dishes were chicken kabab roll from Jama Masjid, triple chocolate cheesecake from Kailash Colony, a vegetarian sandwich from Jangpura and galouti kebab from Lucknow, stated a media report.

Zomato had promised to deliver the food fresh and hot within a span of 20 to 45 minutes, the petition stated. But, Mall received the order within 15 minutes in the packaging of Zomato.

The petition stated that such an act was fraudulent and Zomato had knowingly provided sub standard service and despite this, continued to advertise that it was delivering fresh food to the doorstep.


