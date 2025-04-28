Waves OTT crosses 2 million downloads, strengthens global footprint across 181 countries

Waves OTT, the OTT streaming service supported by Prasar Bharati, has reached significant growth milestones, further solidifying its place in the battle-hardened global OTT space. The service has surpassed 2 million downloads across platforms, with Android spearheading the momentum at 1.9 million downloads, followed by iOS, Android TV, Firestick, Jio TV, and Apple TV. With a live user base of 640,000 and day-by-day increasing engagement, Waves OTT is progressively developing a dedicated viewership by taking a mix of nostalgia and new entertainment.

Under the tagline “Waves – Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar,” the platform is positioned as a cultural bridge, connecting Doordarshan and Akashvani’s rich legacy with contemporary digital demands. N L Chauhan, DDG, All India Radio, emphasized that the initiative reflects Prasar Bharati’s commitment to evolving with the changing media landscape.

Having a content library spread over 1,856 movies, 590 series, and 9,295 eBooks and journals in over 80 genres, Waves OTT serves people with varied interests—ranging from mythology, literature, travel, news, and dance to more. It has also discovered new platforms for old classic programs such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, and Hum Log, making them accessible to young generations.

Globally, Waves OTT has seen 181 countries logging in users, and with key pickups in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, France, and Belgium. Though the domestic market, India, stands strong with more than 4.2 million user visits, increasing global reach points to overwhelming cross-border popularity with Indian content.

Accessibility continues to be a strength for Waves OTT with its support of 10 app interface languages like Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Kannada and content availability across 26 languages. Being a multilingual offering, it has helped the service tap India's linguistic heterogeneity and find footholds in countries overseas as well.

Apart from entertainment, Waves OTT is expanding its influence by live broadcasting important national events such as Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti from Ayodhya and Mann ki Baat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The platform also extensively supports social awareness campaigns, including a cybersecurity campaign with CDAC.

To push more user activity, Waves OTT has launched three subscription plans—Platinum, Diamond, and Gold—each with different levels of content access, device support, and downloads, appealing to a broad base of audiences.