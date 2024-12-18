92% of content creators in India leverage AI ; Astrology, podcasts witness a 100% surge in popularity: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
In today’s rapidly evolving content creation landscape, where individuals can achieve success without traditional qualifications, India’s creator economy is growing at an unprecedented rate. The creator economy contributes 2.5 percent to GDP and employs 8 percent of the workforce.
Currently valued at $4.58 billion, the sector is projected to grow 10x by 2030.
According to a report by Classplus over 92 percent of content creators are leveraging the use of AI which increases their efficiency by 2x.
Tools like AI Convert and AI-powered Leads are streamlining operations for many Creatorpreneurs, with AI Convert's revenue growing by 235 percent from the previous year, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI in content creation.
The report added that content creators are diversifying their revenue streams beyond traditional brand sponsorships. Digital products like courses, e-books, and templates become key in this journey.
According to the ed-tech platform, 2024 saw the rise of Creatorpreneurs building sustainable businesses like Raja Rani Coaching, Competishun, and Oll.co featured on Shark Tank.
Over 62 percent of people in 2024 preferred creators who produced educational content over those focused on entertainment, the report added.
Additionally, astrology, DIY, and podcasts witnessed over 100 percent surge, reflecting their exponential growth and rising popularity.
Classplus saw a 139 percent increase in the number of individuals expressing interest in learning Astrology on its platform. While the DIY segment saw a massive 123 percent rise in new learners.
80 percent of audiences watching these segments come from Tier 2-plus cities, the report added.