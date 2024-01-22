Action film 'Fighter' launches merchandise line

In anticipation of the much-awaited release of India’s action film, 'Fighter,' the production team has announced the launch of its own merchandise line. Collaborating with platforms including FlipKart, Souled Store, HRX, Vega, A47, and more, 'Fighter' introduces an extensive range of exclusive merchandise.

The merchandise line encompasses a diverse array of offerings, ranging from apparel and accessories to coveted collectibles and memorabilia.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, shared "We are thrilled to bring the captivating world of 'Fighter' to life beyond the screen. Delighted to partner with multiple platforms for 'Fighter's' exclusive merchandise line. Through a meticulously curated collection of apparel and accessories, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling universe of 'Fighter'."