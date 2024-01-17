Aditya Birla Finance collaborates with cricketer KL Rahul in a new campaign 'Ab Kahani Badlegi'

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd (ABFL) announced that it has collaborated with cricketer KL Rahul to promote the brand’s philosophy of empowering individuals and enriching their lives through an all-new integrated campaign- ‘Ab Kahani Badlegi’. The ad campaign features Rahul recounting his milestones in life and drawing parallels with the journeys of successful individuals. He highlights the pivotal role played by various loan solutions offered by ABFL that support individuals by helping them fulfil their aspirations.

The campaign opens with a glimpse of KL Rahul's small-town origins, featuring a game of cricket being played in a narrow lane where he, as a young boy, takes the first step towards his extraordinary journey. The narrative unfolds further by reflecting Rahul’s evolution as he seamlessly transitions through various life stages, illustrating the evolution of his journey and simultaneously weaving in narrating the achievements of individuals made possible through the diverse financial solutions ABFL offers.

Rakesh Singh, managing director and chief executive officer Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with KL Rahul. His journey and achievements reflect our commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations, and we believe that his association with ABFL will elevate our marketing efforts to new heights. As a leading financial institution, ABFL offers a diverse range of loan solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers, and we are confident that our partnership with KL Rahul will help us connect with a wider audience and further strengthen our bond with them.”

Darshana Shah, head of marketing and customer experience, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “Cricket as a sport inspires the Indian masses, and we chose KL Rahul as his journey closely resonates with everyone. As a cricketer, he has overcome all odds to make his mark on the Indian cricket team. We want all individuals to draw inspiration from our campaign ‘Ab Kahani Badlegi’ and transform their life stories with ABFL as their trusted partner who will support them in overcoming financial challenges on their way to success. We want to enhance people’s lives and empower them to rewrite their story with the help of our loan solutions.”

Speaking on the association, Rahul said, "Driven by a shared belief, this collaboration aims to provide everyone, regardless of their background, the chance to write their own unique success narrative. Aligned with Aditya Birla Finance's mission, my goal is to empower individuals to lead and control their financial destinies. This transcends beyond a mere partnership; it holds a deeper significance for me.”