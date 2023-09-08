AI generated political ads must include disclaimers: Google

Google wants all AI-generated political ads hosted on its platforms to include a disclaimer saying that the tech was involved in the generation of the campaign.

The tech giant posted about the policy on the company’s Advertising Policies Help web portal. According to the company, the disclosure must be clear and conspicuous and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users. The policy will apply to image, video and audio content.

Google’s new policy further reads, "Ads that contain synthetic content altered or generated in such a way that is inconsequential to the claims made in the ad will be exempt from these disclosure requirements. This includes editing techniques such as image resizing, cropping, colour or brightening corrections, defect correction (for example, 'red eye' removal) or background edits that do not create realistic depictions of actual events."