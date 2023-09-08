comScore

Quantum Brief

AI generated political ads must include disclaimers: Google

Google is one of the first Big Tech companies to release such a policy as the 2024 U.S. election cycle is approaching soon.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2023 2:34 PM
AI generated political ads must include disclaimers: Google
According to the company, the disclosure must be clear and conspicuous and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users. The policy will apply to image, video and audio content. (Representative Image: Lauren Edvalson via Unsplash)

Google wants all AI-generated political ads hosted on its platforms to include a disclaimer saying that the tech was involved in the generation of the campaign.

The tech giant posted about the policy on the company’s Advertising Policies Help web portal. According to the company, the disclosure must be clear and conspicuous and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users. The policy will apply to image, video and audio content.

Google’s new policy further reads, "Ads that contain synthetic content altered or generated in such a way that is inconsequential to the claims made in the ad will be exempt from these disclosure requirements. This includes editing techniques such as image resizing, cropping, colour or brightening corrections, defect correction (for example, 'red eye' removal) or background edits that do not create realistic depictions of actual events."

Google is one of the first Big Tech companies to release such a policy as the 2024 U.S. election cycle is approaching soon.


Tags
First Published on Sep 8, 2023 2:34 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Haldiram’s: How a small sweet shop in Bikaner became a global snack brand

Haldiram’s: How a small sweet shop in Bikaner became a global snack brand

Quantum Brief

Skechers becomes Official Sports Footwear Partner of the Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games

Skechers becomes Official Sports Footwear Partner of the Indian Olympic Association for Asian Games

Quantum Brief

Ashneer Grover questions IT notices sent to startups. Find out why.

Ashneer Grover questions IT notices sent to startups. Find out why.

Quantum Brief

GOAT Brand Labs completes 100 percent acquisition of Frangipani

GOAT Brand Labs completes 100 percent acquisition of Frangipani

Quantum Brief

India is a shining light for us: Alex Lubar, DDB Worldwide

India is a shining light for us: Alex Lubar, DDB Worldwide

Quantum Brief

Is Haldiram’s really worth $10 billion?

Is Haldiram’s really worth $10 billion?

Quantum Brief

The iconic iPhone X will ride into the sunset this month — here's a look at the game-changer

The iconic iPhone X will ride into the sunset this month — here's a look at the game-changer