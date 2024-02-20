Airline brand IndiGo calls for a creative pitch, Wunderman Thompson is the incumbent

Homegrown airline brand IndiGo has called for a pitch, inviting creative agencies to present, as per sources. WPP-owned Wunderman Thompson India, which was recently merged with VMLY&R to create VML, is the incumbent.

IndiGo was in the news recently for its customer service. Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal criticised Indigo for its ‘inhumane’ treatment of passengers, mentioning two flights that encountered significant delays. The Shark Tank India Judge stated that his Indigo flight scheduled from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by over 45 minutes on the tarmac. Worse still, passengers were made to sit inside the aircraft without air conditioning, possibly as a cost cutting measure by the airline.

Mittal's issues with IndiGo did not end there. Even though his flight from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed by more than two hours, the passengers were not offered a refund on their tickets.

“Kya ho gaya tumko Indigo,” the entrepreneur wrote to Indigo in his post shared on X. “Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket.”

“DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal,” added Mittal as he tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Recently, IndiGo has faced several complaints, not limited to flight delays and lack of refreshments and more.