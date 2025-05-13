Raymond Ltd's Q4 FY25 profit drops 40% to Rs 137.47 crore amid mixed performance

Raymond Ltd Quarter 4 profit for the fiscal year 2025 slipped by 40.17% to Rs 137.47 crore. The fabric manufacturer had registered a profit of Rs 229.79 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

Notably, Raymond Ltd's profit for the fiscal year 2025 climbed by 364.6% year-on-year.

The company's FY25 profit stood at Rs 7,635 crore compared to Rs 1,643 crore in FY24.

The revenue from operations of the company increased from Rs 265.8 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 557.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Overall revenue from the operation of the fabric company surged to Rs 1946.6 crore in the full fiscal 2025.

Raymond's EBITDA jumped by 38% to Rs 99 crore in Q4 FY25, and in fiscal 2025, it climbed by 41% to Rs 335 crore YoY.

The company's engineering segment witnessed a revenue of Rs 528 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 264 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal year--an increase of 126%.

"On the Engineering business, we continue to remain highly optimistic about FY26 performance. The aerospace sector presents significant growth opportunities, and we are well positioned to leverage the same to deliver sustained value to our stakeholders," Raymond Ltd's Chairman & Managing Director Gautam Singhania said.

The company's FY26 outlook is to drive strong growth from the sunrise sectors of Aerospace and EV components.

Raymond Ltd's demerged real estate business, which is set to be listed in the second quarter of FY26, registered a revenue of Rs 766 crore in Q4 FY25--a 13% rise. The EBITDA of the demerged segment stood at Rs 194 crore.

"We are delighted to announce the successful demerger of our Real Estate business, which is expected to be listed in the Q2FY26. This strategic move emphasizes our commitment to drive sustainable growth via pure play business and further enhance shareholder value," Singhania added.