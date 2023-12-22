Airtel Xstream Play collaborates with aha to amp up its regional content portfolio

OTT aggregator service, Airtel Xstream Play, has partnered with aha Tamil and Telugu. aha OTT, a joint venture between Allu Arvind’s Geeta Arts and My Home Group was launched in 2020 and is one of the fastest-growing regional OTT platforms in the country. It provides a diverse array of original content, encompassing 750+ films and 40+ original shows besides talk shows and reality tvAirtel Xstream Play has initiated this collaboration to amp up its regional content portfolio.

Adarsh Nair, CEO – Airtel Digital, said, “We welcome team aha on to our platform and look forward to collaborating with them and taking their content across the length and breadth of India. Over the years, we have observed regional content gain prominence and transcend the barriers of language within India. aha’s addition will not just get the best in Tamil and Telugu content to the audiences in TN, AP and Telangana but also to discerning audiences elsewhere in the country. At Airtel Xstream Play, as the largest OTT aggregator in the country, we remain committed to being a trusted partner for OTT players and helping them solve for discovery, pricing and other challenges.”