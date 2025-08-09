Reddit tops AI information top sources list in 2025, outpacing Google and Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT
In a notable shift in the online information hierarchy, Reddit has emerged as the leading source for large language models (LLMs) in 2025, according to fresh data from Semrush.
The report, based on 150,000 citations from 5,000 randomly selected keywords, shows that 40.1% of all references in AI-generated responses come from the discussion-driven platform - far surpassing traditional heavyweights like Google and Wikipedia.
Wikipedia ranks second with 26.3% of citations, followed closely by YouTube (23.5%) and Google’s own search results (23.3%). Yelp (21%), Facebook (20%), and Amazon (18.7%) also made it to the top 10, highlighting the diverse mix of sources fuelling AI outputs. Travel reviews platform TripAdvisor (12.5%), mapping services Mapbox (11.3%), and OpenStreetMap (11.3%) round out the list.
The surge in Reddit's prominence follows its $60 million API licensing deal with Google in 2024, which granted AI systems unprecedented access to its massive repository of user-generated discussions. As of Q1 2025, Reddit boasted 108 million global daily active users - a testament to the platform's influence in shaping online conversations.
AI-powered tools and chatbots are increasingly using Reddit threads as source material to generate answers, recommendations, and context.
This shift is redefining how people search for and engage with information, marking a departure from traditional search results toward more conversational, AI-curated responses.
Experts note that as generative AI continues to transform search, marketing, and media consumption, questions of authenticity, content quality, and data privacy are becoming more urgent.
For brands and creators, visibility on Reddit is no longer about community engagement - it is a strategic move to be part of the AI knowledge stream.