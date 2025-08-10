'Leave our comfort zone and make India a world-class nation': Uday Kotak at IAA Leadership Awards 2025

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter hosted the 12th edition of its prestigious Leadership Awards last evening at the Taj Lands End Court, Bandra, Mumbai. The evening, marked by the theme of artificial intelligence and its interplay with human potential, featured a futuristic twist - robots presenting trophies, symbolising the evolving relationship between technology and leadership.

The evening's most-coveted honour, IAA Business Leader of the Year 2025, was awarded to Uday Kotak, recognizing his four-decade-long impact on India's financial and corporate sectors.

Introducing the ceremony, Nandini Dias, Chairperson of the IAA Leadership Awards, stated, "Now in its 12th landmark edition, the IAA Leadership Awards have evolved into more than a celebration of national excellence. As I look back, it’s clear - we are spotlighting individuals who are not only leading India but are destined to leave a mark on the global stage."

A journey from 200 sq ft to global relevance

In his acceptance speech, Kotak took the audience on a journey from the India of the mid-1980s - when colour television was a novelty - to today's AI-driven world.

He recalled starting his company in 1985 with just two or three employees in a 200 sq ft office, in an era where entrepreneurship demanded hunger, passion, and purpose.

"When I started my career, most Indians after college wanted to go overseas. For me, it was not about being less fortunate. It was about a a diktat from my joint family that you shall stay in India. I was delighted that I did that," he expressed.

He added how it was the best decision he ever made, "I was delighted that I did that. The journey over the last 40 plus years has been exhilarating."

Also Read: The International Advertising Association inducts Prasoon Joshi into prestigious Hall of Fame

Reflecting on the event's AI theme, Kotak addressed the ongoing debate over whether humans or machines will win the future.

He expressed confidence in human resilience but cautioned against overconfidence.

"We can't take AI for granted. Indians should not get too comfortable. There are many people around the world, including Mr. Trump, making sure we are not the most comfortable. We must have a sense of paranoia and act as though we have not yet won the game," he emphasised.

Kotak urged leaders and citizens alike to push beyond complacency and work towards building a truly world-class nation.