IAA Leadership Awards 2025 honours icons like Prasoon Joshi, Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri

The IAA India Chapter, a premier body of marketing, advertising, and media professionals, hosted the 12th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on August 7, 2025, at the iconic Taj Lands End Court, Bandra West, Mumbai. This year’s theme reflected the dynamic evolution of our times, where the boundaries between artificial intelligence and human potential are becoming increasingly fluid. In keeping with the theme of AI, the awards ceremony featured robots presenting trophies in place of traditional hostesses, a symbolic nod to the future.

The evening welcomed over 300 distinguished guests, including senior leaders from marketing, advertising, media, and business. It was a grand celebration of visionary leadership and compelling storytelling elements that continue to shape the brand narrative of modern India.

Nandini Dias, Chairperson, IAA Leadership Awards, reflected on the evolving meaning of leadership in her address: “Now in its 12th landmark edition, the IAA Leadership Awards have evolved into more than a celebration of national excellence. As I look back, it’s clear—we are spotlighting individuals who are not only leading India but are destined to leave a mark on the global stage.

Our data selection process this year was both expansive and exacting covering more than 2,000 companies across 14 categories. A wealth of data was studied and debated by an eminent panel, with the top 10 emerging through a rigorous analysis of performance indicators such as growth, market share, CAGR, brand equity, creditworthiness, ESG benchmarks, and beyond. A stellar, all-CEO jury led by Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate Palmolive, chosen for their breadth of industry insight—then evaluated the findings. To safeguard objectivity, all scoring parameters were pre-set and locked before the jury accessed the results.

As we honour excellence this evening, we also pay tribute to those who are reshaping the very essence of leadership with courage, clarity, and conscience. The IAA Leadership Awards stand not merely as a mark of recognition, but as a testament to the belief that the future will belong not to artificial intelligence, but to those who harness it with wisdom and purpose.”

The night’s most prestigious honour, IAA Business Leader of the Year 2025, was conferred upon Uday Kotak, recognising his visionary leadership and lasting contribution to India's financial and corporate landscape.

Uday Kotak, recipient of the IAA Business Leader of the Year 2025, shared: “India has come a long way—from a time of limited access and opportunity to a nation brimming with potential and ambition. But this is not the time to get comfortable. We must stay hungry, stay restless, and embrace the journey ahead with purpose and passion. The future belongs to those who choose to build it, and I believe India’s best is yet to come.”

Creative visionary Prasoon Joshi was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame for his extraordinary contribution to the advertising and creative industries over the decades.

Reflecting on the honour, he said: “This industry was built by giants, and it’s their brilliance that continues to attract talent and elevate the craft. As we enter a new era shaped by AI, let’s not forget — there’s nothing truly artificial in artificial intelligence. It’s born of our human experiences, our emotions, our stories. The future will be defined not just by data, but by the yet-unexpressed brilliance within us. That is where humanity will continue to shine.”